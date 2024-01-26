Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where & How To Watch Live Streaming Here

All Bigg Boss fans are patiently waiting to watch the grand finale episode for Season 17. The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is just around the corner and everyone is excited to watch who will win the trophy and prize money for this season. The stage is set and the contestants are gearing up for the final episode. The thrill and excitement among all fans are building up because they want to know the winner of this season.

According to the latest official details, the Bigg Boss 17 winner will be announced on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the grand finale episode from anywhere they want at the scheduled time. It is important to know the timings so you can tune in and watch the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode live.