Bigg Boss 17 Episode 36 Update: Vikki Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Abhishek

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 36 written updates for Tuesday, 21 November 2023, are here for fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Khanzaadi are seen fighting where Isha feels that she is lazy and her love angle is also fake while the latter comments on her love triangle. Ankita throws slippers at Vicky during a fun banter. Abhishek and Khanzaadi also get into an argument where they fight over the fact of who was faking their feeling for the other. Isha argues with Vicky over giving food to Khanzaadi but Vicky does not accept it. Vicky and Abhishek get into an argument over the same topic when they start blaming each other for stealing food in the past from other housemates. They get into an ugly spat when Munawar comes in between and says that Abhishek has a problem with the same thing he does. Mannara tells Khanzaadi that Isha is getting in between the fights for no reason. Munawar, Abhishek, and Samarth also get into an argument over stealing food. Abhishek confronts Vicky over manipulating people against him.
Vicky gets furious and both of them are seconds away from getting into a physical fight. Aishwarya and Neil comment on the fight that it is the result of fake relationships. Abhishek and Khanzaadi are seen poking each other. Abhishek shames Khanzaadi for asking him to take a step forward during their romantic phase which she denies. Ankita asks Vicky to keep his cool. Isha confronts Vicky on why he said that Abhishek and Isha use each other which results in an argument between them. Abhishek confronts Vicky about their misunderstanding and is seen in tears when Vicky says that he needs to learn to handle his relationship and that they should maintain distance. Samarth consoles Abhishek and asks him to keep his emotions in control.
Neil also tells Abhishek that the fight isn't affecting Vicky as much as it is affecting Abhishek and that shows the reality of a person. Munawar asks Vicky to not fight with Abhishek or Isha since it's useless. They also make fun of Samarth over supporting his girlfriend's ex. Khanzaadi now goes to Neil and agrees to do the garden duty. The new day starts in the Bigg Boss house and early morning Munawar, Vicky, and Sunny are seen making fun of Sana. Khanzaadi feels that Munawar is no one's friend. Sunny mimics Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar while Khanzaadi is seen rapping.
A news flashes on the screen that the fall season has begun in the house. Bigg Boss asks Mannara to bring everyone to the activity room for the next nomination task. The leaves of whichever contestants stay on the tree will be safe from this week's nomination while whichever contestants' leaves would have fallen from the tree, those contestants will be nominated. Each contestant will have 5 minutes to save or nominate a contestant whose name's leaf will lit up from time to time. Arun gets Jigna's name and he nominates her since he feels she is lost. Neil gets Samarth's name and he saves him from nomination. Vicky gets Munawar's name and he saves him from nomination. Khanzaadi gets Aishwarya's name and she saves her while Mannara gets Arun's name and she also saves him.
Sunny gets Khanzaadi's name and he saves her from nomination. Abhishek gets Isha's name and saves her while Aishwarya gets Sunny's name and she nominates him. Ankita gets Mannara's name and she saves her while Sana gets Neil's name and she saves him. Rinku gets Ankita's name and she nominates her. Munawar gets Abhishek's name and he saves him while Isha saves Vikki. Jigna nominates Sana. Samarth gets Rinku's name and he saves her. The members who have been nominated include Jigna, Sana, Ankita, and Anurag. Jigna shares that she will leave the show gracefully but she cannot fight over irrelevant things. Sana gets into an argument with Jigna over her nomination while Neil gets into a fight with Khanzaadi. Neil is seen in a different light when he gets irritated and mimics Khanzaadi during the fight. Housemates tell Jigna to voice her frustration against Arun and Sunny for nominating her. Jigna and Rinku tell Mannara that she needs to stop getting manipulated by Ankita and Vikki.
