Bigg Boss 17 Episode 36 Update: Vikki Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Abhishek

A news flashes on the screen that the fall season has begun in the house. Bigg Boss asks Mannara to bring everyone to the activity room for the next nomination task. The leaves of whichever contestants stay on the tree will be safe from this week's nomination while whichever contestants' leaves would have fallen from the tree, those contestants will be nominated. Each contestant will have 5 minutes to save or nominate a contestant whose name's leaf will lit up from time to time. Arun gets Jigna's name and he nominates her since he feels she is lost. Neil gets Samarth's name and he saves him from nomination. Vicky gets Munawar's name and he saves him from nomination. Khanzaadi gets Aishwarya's name and she saves her while Mannara gets Arun's name and she also saves him.

Sunny gets Khanzaadi's name and he saves her from nomination. Abhishek gets Isha's name and saves her while Aishwarya gets Sunny's name and she nominates him. Ankita gets Mannara's name and she saves her while Sana gets Neil's name and she saves him. Rinku gets Ankita's name and she nominates her. Munawar gets Abhishek's name and he saves him while Isha saves Vikki. Jigna nominates Sana. Samarth gets Rinku's name and he saves her. The members who have been nominated include Jigna, Sana, Ankita, and Anurag. Jigna shares that she will leave the show gracefully but she cannot fight over irrelevant things. Sana gets into an argument with Jigna over her nomination while Neil gets into a fight with Khanzaadi. Neil is seen in a different light when he gets irritated and mimics Khanzaadi during the fight. Housemates tell Jigna to voice her frustration against Arun and Sunny for nominating her. Jigna and Rinku tell Mannara that she needs to stop getting manipulated by Ankita and Vikki.