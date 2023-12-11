Bigg Boss 17, Day 57 Written Episode: Abhishek And Vikki Get Into An Ugly Spat

Bigg Boss 17 Day 57 written details for 11 December 2023
The new episode of Bigg Boss starts with Abhishek and Vikki fighting with each other in the house where they call each other fake and dramatic. other housemates are just the audience for the fight and the two are seen screaming at each other. Vikki takes a dig at Abhishek and calls Samarth twenty times smarter than him and tells that Isha is the luckiest girl to have him. Abhishek tells Vikki to handle his relationships pointing at Neil when the latter tells that there’s no friendship between them. Vikki clears that they were talking about Anurag and as a result Neil and Vikki get into an argument. Mannara walks out of the room saying that they just increase tension in the house. Vikki denies that he was friends with Arun. After the fight Vikki is seen talking to Isha about Abhishek’s behaviour.
Ankita is seen talking to Munawar to motivate him and Anurag goes to Mannara to sort things out but she says that she will continue the friendship outside the house since she can’t trust him in the game. Rinku feels that Isha takes advantage of Abhishek’s hyper nature and his fights with Vikki. Aishwarya adds to it that she has become overconfident after being appreciated by Salman Khan. Later in the night, Mannara talks to Munavar about her conversation with Anurag and he feels that he came to sort things out to be safe in the nominations. Khanazadi and Isha discuss Abhishek’s aggressive nature and incidents with Isha. Rinku talks about Ankita being fake in-front of Munavar and Mannara. she also adds that she doesn’t react in negative way which is not normal.
A new day begins in the Bigg Boss house with the morning anthem. Abhishek expresses that Vikki shouldn’t have called him criminal when Anurag makes him understand that he can’t fight with everyone else he will be alone in the house. Ankita and Vikki get into an argument over cooking duty. Abhishek and Vikki get into a fight over arranging the utensils and starts name calling while Munawar is seen having fun with Aoora in the garden. while the fight still continues, Neil, Mannara and Aoora are seen meditating in the garden. Abhishek takes a stand on being called a criminal and as a reaction age shames Vikki. Vikki opens about all the conversations between him and Abhishek while housemates are seen having fun.
Ankita and Anurag discuss Abhishek’s behavior and Munawar expresses his disappointent with Abhishek to Neil. Samarth calls Abhishek fake. Vikki makes fun of Abhishek and housemates are seen discussing Abhisek’s behaviour in different corners. Rinku is seen crying when Aoora comes to console her. She seems demotivated and frustrated over people being mean and fake. Munawar is seen talking about his personal life with Aishwarya. A news flashes on the screen which says back to classic which means normal nominations. Bigg boss announces that one by one each contestant will come to the confession room and take two names for nominations. Isha nominates Abhishek and Anurag. Samarth nominates Abhishek and Vikki. Munawar nominates Anurag and Aishwarya while Abhishek nominated Samarth and Vikki. Mannara nominates Anurag and Abhishek.
Vikki nominates Abhishek and Aishwarya while Arun nominates Vikki and Abhishek. Ankita nominates Abhishek and Mannara while Rinku nominates Ankita and Khaanzadi. Anurag nominates Rinku and Abhishek while khanzadi nominates Rinku and Aishwarya. Neil nominates khanzadi and Vikki while Aishwarya nominates Vikki and khanzaadi. Aoora nominates Khanzaadi and Rinku. The contestants who have been nominated for the week include Neil, Vikki, Abhishek, and Khanzaadi. Munawar and Abhishek are seen sorting things up while in the kitchen Arun teaches Aoora to eat with hands. Ankita and Abhishek are seen talking about his fight with Vikki.
