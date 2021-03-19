As Arun Govil Joins BJP, a Look at Its Tryst With Ramayana Actors

In the backdrop of actor Arun Govil, known for playing the role of Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’ TV series joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 18 March, it is interesting to trace the political histories of other actors from the most popular rendition of Ramayan on TV.

Besides Govil, Arvind Trivedi who played Raavan in the TV series, Deepika Chikhlia who played Sita, and Dara Singh who played Hanuman have all been members of the BJP for a period of their lives.