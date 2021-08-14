75th Independence Day: Top Bollywood Songs for Independence Day 2021

Here are some patriotic Hindi songs for you on the occasion of Independence Day
It is difficult, and scary to imagine a life without freedom. However, this freedom has been earned after a tiresome, long struggle, and many sacrifices. The freedom being referred to here, is the freedom from British rule.
India got its independence from the shackles of British Raj on 15 August 1947. Since then, 15 August is celebrated every year as the Independence Day. This day is observed to celebrate the hard earned freedom and to acknowledge the brave freedom fighters who spent their whole lives fighting for the freedom of our country.
This Independence Day, let’s remember all those brave soldiers, leaders who gave up everything for the sake of our motherland. Here are some patriotic song which you can listen to on this auspicious occasion.
AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam is one of the most popular patriotic songs about our motherland India.
Teri Mitti is a new song written by Manoj Muntashir, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and sung by B Praak for the 2019 movie 'Kesari'.
The soulful track Aisa Des Hai Mera was song penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar for Yash Chopra's movie Veer-Zaara. It is composed by Madan Mohan, Sanjeev Kohli, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Maan, Preetha Mazumdar, and Udit Narayan.
Rang De Basanti is one of the most energetic song from the movie titled 'Rang De Basant', directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The song was penned by Prasoon Joshi, sung by Daler Mehndi & Chitra, and composed by AR Rahman.
Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera is a song from Ashutosh Gowariker's movie Swades. The song is written by Javed Akhtar, and sung & composed by AR Rahman.
