75th Independence Day: Top Bollywood Songs for Independence Day 2021

It is difficult, and scary to imagine a life without freedom. However, this freedom has been earned after a tiresome, long struggle, and many sacrifices. The freedom being referred to here, is the freedom from British rule.

India got its independence from the shackles of British Raj on 15 August 1947. Since then, 15 August is celebrated every year as the Independence Day. This day is observed to celebrate the hard earned freedom and to acknowledge the brave freedom fighters who spent their whole lives fighting for the freedom of our country.

This Independence Day, let’s remember all those brave soldiers, leaders who gave up everything for the sake of our motherland. Here are some patriotic song which you can listen to on this auspicious occasion.