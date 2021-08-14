Independence Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

India got its Independence from British rule on 15 August 1947
India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021. India got its freedom from the centuries-old Colonial rule on 15 August 1947.
The fight to gain our Independence was long, difficult and cost many brave lives. Therefore, the whole country observes Independence Day to celebrate the freedom we enjoy in our county and also to acknowledge the long struggle that preceded it.
The theme of India's 75th Independence Day is ‘Nation First, Always First’, reported The Hindu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion.
As mentioned above, Independence Day marks the end of British rule in India in the year 1947.
British rule in India began in the year 1757, when the English East India Company started exercising its control over the subcontinent. The company faced its first major resistance from Indians in 1857-58, often referred to as India's first war of Independence. After ruling for about 100 years, the East India Company was replaced by direct British Crown rule.
Later, the Indian freedom movement again transformed into a mass struggle in early 20th century. Many freedom-fighters lost their lives to the British. People under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar, and many others started to become a part of India's freedom struggle. Eventually, on 15 August 1947, India got its Independence.
Independence Day is one of the most significant days in modern India. It is important to observe the day to acknowledge the struggle freedom-fighters went through to gain our country's freedom. It is because of that long struggle that India became a sovereign and democratic nation.
