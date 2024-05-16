'Wanted my Camera, Called Me 'Mulla'': Journalist Beaten Up At Amit Shah's Rally

"Is it easier to beat someone by saying this? I don't understand," asks journalist Raghav Trivedi. "By calling someone 'Mulla' and beating them, you do it knowing that you will get support."

Trivedi, a journalist with digital platform Molitics was brutally beaten, locked and hounded at a public rally held by Union Minister Amit Shah in Raebareli on 12 May. Hours after he was discharged, he went back to covering election rallies again.

He was not only beaten up because of a clip that he had recorded, but crowd stormed in when they mistook him to be a Muslim, Trivedi told The Quint.

"They hit me on my stomach a lot, my back still hurts. It made me think that doing a story on lynching is another thing and facing something like it is different thing." said Trivedi.