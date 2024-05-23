VK Pandian Exclusive Interview: 'Only the Weak Play Politics Over Religion'

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is just three months away from becoming the longest serving chief minister in India's history. Now 78, Patnaik has been Odisha's chief minister since 2000.

But to break this record, Patnaik would need to win the ongoing Assembly elections in Odisha. And the man leading Patnaik's campaign is former bureaucrat V Karthikeyan Pandian.

Pandian is one of the most fascinating figures in Indian politics. Originally from Tamil Nadu, the 50-year-old former IAS officer is Patnaik's closest aide whose influence in the state is second only to the CM.

However, Pandian took a major decision last year, by quitting the bureaucracy and joining Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal. Since then, he has been at the receiving end of attacks from the Opposition BJP and Congress in Odisha. The BJP has gone to the extent of saying that if BJD wins the elections, Pandian and not Patnaik will be the chief minister, in what seems to be an attempt to create fears of an "outsider CM" in the state.

Why did Pandian take the plunge to join politics?

What explains his close bond with Patnaik?

How does Pandian see the BJD's relationship with the BJP? Why did a BJD-BJP alliance not materialise?

He answers these questions in a detailed conversation with The Quint.