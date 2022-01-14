Goa Polls: It's Mahua Moitra Vs P Chidambaram Over 'TMC-Congress' Alliance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 10 January met senior party leaders P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal to strategise over the upcoming Goa assembly elections.
(Photo: The Quint)
Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday, 14 January, said that the fight in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections is between the Congress and the BJP, and that if anyone wants to support the anti-BJP front, they should reach out to the Congress.
Chidambaram, during an interview with a local TV channel, said that while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had shown a desire for an alliance, they had not proposed any definitive plans for the same:
Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party and TMC's aggressive pre-poll campaigns in Goa, Chidambaram said during an interview with a local television channel that the parties should reflect on the fact that they would need to work with the Congress in order to challenge the ruling BJP.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to respond to Chidambaram's remarks, and confirmed that the All India Trinamool Congress had indeed made an offer to the INC for an alliance in Goa.
"1. AITC already made formal & definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. 2. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost 2 weeks ago. 3. If Mr. Chidambaram not aware of details he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements," Moitra said in a tweeted.
The confirmation of the TMC's proposal comes as a first, as both parties had hitherto denied any such offer.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on 10 January had stated, "The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)