Goa Elections: Rumours of TMC-Congress Alliance Afloat; Leaders Deny Claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 10 January met senior party leaders P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal to strategise over the upcoming Goa assembly elections.
(Photo: The Quint)
While sources in the Congress have told The Quint that among the many other things on the agenda was also the "possibility of forging an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC)," KC Venugopal in a tweet has denied any such movements.
"The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue," he wrote on Twitter.
The Quint has learnt that a series of meetings between Gandhi and Goa's state Congress leadership will be held over the next few days to further discuss the matter.
Speculations about the possible alliance caught steam after a series of tweets by Vijai Sardesai, President of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and TMC's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra, on 6 January and 7 January respectively, called for all opposition parties in Goa to unite and fight against the BJP.
Sources in the TMC, on the other hand, claim that the party has not proposed any alliance and Moitra's tweet has been blown out of proportion.
