Goa Elections: Rumours of TMC-Congress Alliance Afloat; Leaders Deny Claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 10 January met senior party leaders P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal to "strategise over the upcoming Goa assembly elections."

While sources in the Congress have told The Quint that among the many other things on the agenda was also the "possibility of forging an alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC)," KC Venugopal in a tweet has denied any such movements.

"The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue," he wrote on Twitter.