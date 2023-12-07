Telangana CM Oath Live: Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, 10 Ministers Sworn In

Telangana New CM Oath-Taking Ceremony 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Telangana at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, 7 December.

Madhira MLA and senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka swore in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The Cabinet ministers who took oath include Uttam Kumar Reddy, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Tummala Nageshwara Rao.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge were at the ceremony. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy DK Shivakumar, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, and a representative from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were also present.