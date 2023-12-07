Telangana CM Oath Live: Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, 10 Ministers Sworn In

Latest news and live updates on Telangana New CM Oath-Taking Ceremony.
Telangana New CM Oath-Taking Ceremony 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Telangana at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, 7 December.
Madhira MLA and senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka swore in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The Cabinet ministers who took oath include Uttam Kumar Reddy, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Tummala Nageshwara Rao.
Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge were at the ceremony. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy DK Shivakumar, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, and a representative from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were also present.
After two days of deliberations since the election results on 3 December, Revanth Reddy was named the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Telangana on Tuesday, 5 December.
Revanth is the second chief minister of the youngest state in the country, after K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The 54-year-old leader joined the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party in 2017 and quickly rose as the TPCC chief in 2021.
Under his leadership, the Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, ending nine years of KCR's rule.
He contested from the Kodangal and Kamareddy seats but was defeated by BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy, where KCR had also contested.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare are some of the senior leaders set to attend the ceremony today, besides Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.
Other leaders who were invited include former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
As per reports, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and chief of INDIA bloc member Trinamool Congress, would not be able to attend the ceremony.
The Congress defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is historic in more ways than one – and the man who is largely being credited for the win, who was the face of the party's campaign, is someone who was nowhere near the Congress until six years ago.
And now, he is headed to become the second chief minister of the youngest state in the country.
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at a hotel in Hyderabad ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. CM-designate Revanth Reddy had received them at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
Reports state that 11 senior Congress leaders – namely Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Damodara Rajanarsimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy – will take oath alongside CM-designate Revanth Reddy.
Ahead of the CM-designate Revanth Reddy's swearing-in ceremony at Hyderabad's LB Stadium, authorities removed the fencing outside the chief minister's camp office – or Pragathi Bhavan – in Hyderabad's Begumpet on Thursday, 7 December.
The fencing was set up during former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's rule to tighten security outside the camp office.
Before the elections, the Congress had promised that the "gates of the CM's office would be open to all."
Artistes perform outside LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where CM-designate Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers are set to take oath at 1:04 pm.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reaches the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad ahead of CM-designate Revanth Reddy's swearing-in ceremony at LB Stadium.
Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy greets Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ahead of the former's swearing-in ceremony in Hyderabad.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrive in Hyderabad for the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy.
Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah says that the Congress government in Telangana would implement all the six guarantees made to the people.
Visuals from LB Stadium in Hyderabad, ahead of Revanth Reddy's swearing-in ceremony.
CM-designate Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi arrive at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to be the Deputy Chief Minister in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan arrives at LB Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Revanth Reddy.
Revanth Reddy receives her.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to CM-designate Revanth Reddy.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as Deputy CM.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Uttam Kumar Reddy as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Damodar Rajanarsimha as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Sridhar Babu as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Ponnam Prabhakar as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Konda Surekha as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Tummala Nageshwara Rao as Cabinet minister.
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers oath of office and secrecy to Jupally Krishna Rao as Cabinet minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated A Revanth Reddy on taking oath as chief minister of Telangana.
"Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," he said on X.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gifts a bouquet of flowers to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, concluding the oath-taking ceremony.
Revanth Reddy gives his first address as the chief minister of Telangana. He starts by thanking Sonia Gandhi for "creating the state of Telangana."
"Telangana state was formed on the foundations of struggles and sacrifices. Sonia amma formed Telangana with iron determination for freedom, social justice, and equal development," he said.
As his first order of business as the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy signed the employment order for T Rajini, a disabled woman, as he had promised her earlier. He also signed an order regarding the provision of the six guarantees to the people of Telangana.
"My heartiest greetings to Revanth Reddy who took oath as Chief Minister of the state, Bhatti Vikramarka who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and all those who took oath as Ministers. I hope that the Congress government will work towards the implementation of the promises made in the elections," former health and finance minister Harish Rao wrote on X.
"Congratulations to the new government in Telangana. Congratulations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers who took oath. I sincerely wish for brotherhood and cooperation between the two Telugu states," Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said on X.
