Telangana Election Results: AIMIM Retains All 7 Hyderabad Seats But Loses Clout

While the AIMIM's base in Hyderabad's Old City area seems intact, the BRS' loss in the state and Congress' win would come as a blow to it.

The AIMIM had very good ties with the BRS even though the two parties weren't electoral allies. The BRS always kept AIMIM in the loop while inaugurating any scheme or development work pertaining to minorities.

The AIMIM in turn openly backed the BRS government's measures. During the election campaign, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi made it a point to campaign even in several areas where the AIMIM didn't have candidates. In his rallies, Owaisi informed people of the work done by the BRS government for Muslims.

Now, it will be faced with a Congress government in the state. Congress and AIMIM are frequently at loggerheads over different issues. The Congress often accuses the AIMIM of being BJP's 'B-Team' while Owaisi accuses the Congress of betraying minorities. For instance, he slammed the party for supporting the UAPA (Amendment) in Parliament.

During the election campaign, Owaisi brought up state Congress chief Revanth Reddy's early days in the RSS' student wing ABVP.

However with Reddy tipped to be the frontrunner for CM, matters could get complicated.

This could place AIMIM in a tricky position. So far, Owaisi could try and expand in other parts of the country, especially Bihar and Maharashtra, because he didn't have to worry about Telangana as it was being ruled by a friendly government.

The Congress would now do all it can to target AIMIM's base in the Old City. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party plans to try and consolidate Muslim votes across India and Owaisi is among its most vocal challengers in this space.

The acrimony between Congress and AIMIM is only likely to increase in the months to come.