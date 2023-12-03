Election Results: Detailed Analysis of Numbers With Faye D'Souza & The Quint

Catch the Election results LIVE with Faye D’Souza, Sharat Pradhan, and The Quint this counting day. Find live updates, insights, political analyses and more! Only on The Quint.
(Photo: The Quint)
As the counting day excitement continues, The Quint was LIVE with journalist Faye D'Souza and Beatroot for the Counting Day on Sunday, 3 December.
Four of the five states that went to polling in November will get their poll verdicts on Sunday.
Faye D'Souza was in conversation with The Quint and political commentator Sharat Pradhan. Political Editor Aditya Menon and The Quint's correspondents who extensively reported from the ground in the months leading up to the elections shared updates, analysis, insights, and more.
The Quint reported extensively from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.
Early trends show that the Congress has a big lead in Telangana while the BJP surges ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A neck and neck ensues between the Congress and BJP in Chattisgarh.
Aditya Menon, Political Editor at The Quint, talked about the sentiment on the ground and the probable scenarios for the major parties in the coming days.
Principal Correspondent Himanshi Dahiya, who reported from Rajasthan on issues like the student suicides in Sikar and voting patterns in the tribal belt, too was a part of the conversation.
Eshwar and Senior Correspondent Meenakshy Sasikumar talked about their ground reports. Eshwar reported from Rajasthan on issues like paper leak scandals, the gig workers Act, and mood reports from the bastions of top leaders like Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, and Kirodi Lal Meena.
Sasikumar reported from Telangana, bringing stories of caste atrocities, the aftermath of communal clashes, and development.
Principal Correspondant Fatima Khan reported from Madhya Pradesh covering communal issues, women's issues, and more.
Senior Correspondent Vishnukant Tiwari who reported on caste atrocities, Maoists, labourers' migration from Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh was also a part of the conversation.
Watch out for LIVE updates, insights, analysis, and more. Only at The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)