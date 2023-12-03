Election Results: Detailed Analysis of Numbers With Faye D'Souza & The Quint

As the counting day excitement continues, The Quint was LIVE with journalist Faye D'Souza and Beatroot for the Counting Day on Sunday, 3 December.

Four of the five states that went to polling in November will get their poll verdicts on Sunday.

Faye D'Souza was in conversation with The Quint and political commentator Sharat Pradhan. Political Editor Aditya Menon and The Quint's correspondents who extensively reported from the ground in the months leading up to the elections shared updates, analysis, insights, and more.

The Quint reported extensively from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Early trends show that the Congress has a big lead in Telangana while the BJP surges ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A neck and neck ensues between the Congress and BJP in Chattisgarh.