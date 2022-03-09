State Assembly Election Result 2022: How to Check Election Result on ECI Website

Election Commission of India is all set to announce the results of five state Assembly elections on Thursday, 10 March 2022. Vote counting is scheduled to begin from 8 am on Thursday.

Five states where Assembly elections were conducted in March 2022 are Uttar Pradesh (UP), Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 7 phases, Manipur in 2 phases while Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand elections were conducted in a single phase.