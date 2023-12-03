Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rajasthan election  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Rajasthan Election Results: How Rajasthan Oscillated From Congress to BJP

Rajasthan Election Results: How Rajasthan Oscillated From Congress to BJP

Here's the full visual scale of the BJP'S victory in 2023, compared to the state's 2018 results.
The Quint Lab
Rajasthan Election
How Rajasthan Oscillated From Congress to BJP

(Photo: The Quint Lab)

How Rajasthan Oscillated From Congress to BJP
Rajasthan continues its tradition of changing the government after every elections – a tradition in place since 1998.

The BJP is all set to come to power in Rajasthan, taking the state away from the Congress. It has crossed the halfway mark, as per the trends in the 2023 elections to the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly.

This has changed the political map of Rajasthan. Watch the difference between the 2018 election when the Congress was the single-largest party, to the 2023 leads/results where the BJP has spread its saffron.

Here's how the map of Rajasthan has changed from 2018 to 2023.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)

