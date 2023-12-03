Rajasthan Election Results: How Rajasthan Oscillated From Congress to BJP

Rajasthan continues its tradition of changing the government after every elections – a tradition in place since 1998.

The BJP is all set to come to power in Rajasthan, taking the state away from the Congress. It has crossed the halfway mark, as per the trends in the 2023 elections to the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly.

This has changed the political map of Rajasthan. Watch the difference between the 2018 election when the Congress was the single-largest party, to the 2023 leads/results where the BJP has spread its saffron.