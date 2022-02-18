Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi to Probe Kumar Vishwas' Remark on Kejriwal

Referring to Vishwas' allegations in the video, PM Narendra Modi said at a rally in Punjab on Thursday, "These people are carrying the dream of dividing Punjab. They are ready to join hands with separatists to remain in power. Their agenda is no different than Pakistan's agenda," reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the AAP had called the video malicious and had complained that the video was against the mandate of the MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee) and was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said at a press conference on Thursday, "I would like to tell these dishonest forces that the people of Punjab will not get entangled in this propaganda. People of Punjab know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP."

Chadha also tweeted that the comments were "redolent of promoting hatred, ill will, feeling of hostility in society and in particular against the Aam Aadmi Party... as also intending to create a situation of unrest."