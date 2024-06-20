Will Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad Help Congress' Prospects in 2026 Kerala Polls?

Desperate to come back to power in the state after an unusually long wait, the 2026 Assembly poll will be crucial for the Congress. So, will the 'Priyanka factor' help the party?
Wayanad, the hilly constituency in Kerala that sent Rahul Gandhi to the Lok Sabha in 2019 and 2024 with huge margins, is gearing up for a by-election, with the senior Congress leader choosing to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.
The national leadership has ensured that Rahul's exit from Wayanad does not cause any disappointment to the Congress in the state, for it is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will now contest from the seat.
To elaborate, the Congress in Kerala – which won 18 of the 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls – will have Priyanka as the leading force in not just the upcoming by-election but also the 2026 Assembly polls to defeat its bitter rival CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) it heads.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), despite winning 19 out of the 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was crushed by the LDF in the subsequent Assembly elections of 2021, winning 99 seats out of 140. As the Left came back to power for a second term for the first time in Kerala's history, Pinarayi Vijayan became the chief minister yet again.
Desperate to come back to power in the state after an unusually long wait, the 2026 Assembly poll will be crucial for the Congress. So, will the 'Priyanka factor' help the party?
The state leaders of the Congress are aware that the organisation is weak at the moment. Infighting is not uncommon and student and youth organisations are not as active as they used to be. Moreover, all is not well among the top leaders of the party.
Naturally, many in the Congress hope that the presence of a high-profile national leader like Priyanka – from the much-revered Nehru family – can build a new image for the Congress in the state.
After all, that was what happened in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The presence of Rahul in Wayanad – and the talk that he would be the next prime minister – did boost the Congress' functioning in the state.
The minority communities – Muslims making up 26 per cent of Kerala's population and Christians 19.5 per cent – rallied behind the Congress, as was evident in the election results. It was the 'Rahul wave' that helped the Congress sweep through the state in the 2019 Parliamentary polls.
So, it is no wonder the Congress want to see Priyanka as their saviour.
But unlike in Delhi, Priyanka will face a different political scenario in Kerala with the mighty CPI(M) pitted against the Congress, though both parties are allies in Parliament under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
Questions have already been raised over whether Priyanka is a candidate of the INDIA front or the Congress, though her candidature was announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
But Priyanka's chances in Wayanad appear solid, thanks to her personality, high-profile political acumen, and storied family background. She knows politics – and she speaks politics. She has been at her best when facing heavy-weight BJP leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and is credited for the Congress' performance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 elections.
From raising questions to raking up social and political issues like a seasoned politician, Priyanka would be a loud voice of the Opposition if Wayanad sends her to Parliament.
Priyanka is also known to mingle with people easily and be one among them. This is something that would make her a different political persona in Wayanad.
But unlike Rahul, Priyanka is much more cautious about her words and knows well who her adversaries are as well as how to attack them.
Both Rahul and Priyanka are the scions of a large, prominent political family in India, and naturally, politics has been thrust upon them. And now they must deliver.
While in Kerala, Priyanka has the potential to be a leader of the Congress party engaged in a raging war against the CPI(M), in Delhi, she could be a national leader engaging with INDIA front leaders like Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the CPI(M), and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav.
As a new-generation leader from the Nehru family, how Priyanka will drive her politics further and navigate coalitions is worth watching.
(Jacob George is a prominent journalist and renowned television personality in Kerala. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
