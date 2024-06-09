PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Ahead of Swearing-in, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Narendra Modi is scheduled to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term at 7:15 PM on Sunday, 9 June. The oath of office will be administered by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt.

On Friday, 7 June, PM Modi had met President Murmu to stake claim to form the government. This comes after he was unanimously declared the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of PM during a key meeting held earlier in the day.