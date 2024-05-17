'Metro in Aarey Forest Came Quickly, Its Tribals Still Wait for Better Roads'

"We are not afraid of snakes or leopards, we are afraid of vikas (development)!" said Prakash Bhoir, a forest rights activist and a resident of Kelti Pada, one of the tribal hamlets vilages in Mumbai's Aarey Forest.

To many, Bhoir's statement may sound a bit unreasonable. But there's more to what appears behind it.

Aarey Forest — the lungs of Mumbai, one of the last and the largest forest patches of the city is also home to scores of Adivasi voters across 27 tribal villages. Over the years, they made national headlines while vehemently opposing the Mumbai Metro depot construction.