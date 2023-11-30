How Accurate Were the Mizoram Exit Poll Results in the 2018 Assembly Election?

Times Now-CNX was accurate in their exit poll on MNF winning a majority but underestimated the winning seats and overestimated the Congress' haul by quite a bit.

India Today- Axis My India exit poll got the range of the tally of MNF right. The range for Congress was inaccurate. Their overall forecast was accurate with MNF winning a majority.

NewX- Neta was correct on MNF winning a majority but was inaccurate in forecasting the tallies of the parties. It predicted Congress winning 15 seats and MNF winning 19 seats; it turned out that Congress actually won 4 and MNF had a majority of 27 seats.

So out of the three exit polls we looked at, all of them were right in predicting that MNF would emerge as the single largest party. However, there were differences in the tallies predicted of the parties to the actual numbers. Overall, there was a unanimous, clear pick of the winning party in the exit polls of 2018 Mizoram elections.