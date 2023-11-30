How Accurate Were the Mizoram Exit Poll Results in the 2018 Assembly Election?
(Photo: The Quint Lab)
The final results of the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 will only come in on Counting Day, 3 December, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.
Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they have proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate.
Here's what the prominent exit polls had predicted in 2018. Let's take a look at the numbers before we get down to the detailed analysis.
How Accurate were Exit Polls in Mizoram 2018?
Times Now-CNX was accurate in their exit poll on MNF winning a majority but underestimated the winning seats and overestimated the Congress' haul by quite a bit.
India Today- Axis My India exit poll got the range of the tally of MNF right. The range for Congress was inaccurate. Their overall forecast was accurate with MNF winning a majority.
NewX- Neta was correct on MNF winning a majority but was inaccurate in forecasting the tallies of the parties. It predicted Congress winning 15 seats and MNF winning 19 seats; it turned out that Congress actually won 4 and MNF had a majority of 27 seats.
So out of the three exit polls we looked at, all of them were right in predicting that MNF would emerge as the single largest party. However, there were differences in the tallies predicted of the parties to the actual numbers. Overall, there was a unanimous, clear pick of the winning party in the exit polls of 2018 Mizoram elections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)