Mizoram Election 2023: Over 78.04% Voter Turnout Recorded as Polling Ends

Mizoram Assembly election voting percentage and latest updates.
(In photo: Polling officials prepare to leave for poll duty ahead of voting for Mizoram Assembly elections.)
(Photo: PTI)
Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 November.
A voter turnout of over 78.04 percent has been recorded, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling concluded at 4 PM, officials stated, as per ANI.
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati stands in a queue to cast his vote in Aizawl.
A 96 year old visually impaired voter from Mizoram cast his vote at a polling station in Aizawl East I AC.
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for Mizoram Assembly elections, in Mamit district.
Elderly voters come to vote at their polling stations in the ongoing Mizoram elections.
Elderly voters come to vote at their polling stations in the ongoing Mizoram elections.
ZPM's candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the biggest promise his party has made before the Mizoram electorate is a corruption-free government, reported ANI.
The ZPM candidate said that one of the poll promises made by his party is to strengthen the existing Lokayukta which presently exists "only for the namesake."
A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. While the Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up candidates from all 40 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 23 constituencies.
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that "People of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life."
More than 8 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 1,276 polling stations in the state. The results will be declared on 3 December.
Apart from Mizoram, polling is being conducted for 20 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)