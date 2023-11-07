Mizoram Election 2023: Over 78.04% Voter Turnout Recorded as Polling Ends

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mizoram election  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mizoram Election 2023: Over 78.04% Voter Turnout Recorded as Polling Ends

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Voting Live Updates: Polling began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday.
Mizoram Election
Mizoram Assembly election voting percentage and latest updates.

(In photo: Polling officials prepare to leave for poll duty ahead of voting for Mizoram Assembly elections.)

(Photo: PTI)

Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began at 7:00 am on Tuesday, 7 November.

A voter turnout of over 78.04 percent has been recorded, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling concluded at 4 PM, officials stated, as per ANI.

A few hours after he was unable to cast his vote due to a technical glitch, Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front president Zoramthanga finally cast his vote at a polling station under Aizawl North-II Assembly constituency.
"Now, the voting for the Mizoram Assembly election 2023 is going on. I have cast my vote and have been visiting several polling booths in my constituency. We have high hopes that MNF will form the next government single-handedly."
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to PTI
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati stands in a queue to cast his vote in Aizawl.

A 96 year old visually impaired voter from Mizoram cast his vote at a polling station in Aizawl East I AC.

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for Mizoram Assembly elections, in Mamit district.

Elderly voters come to vote at their polling stations in the ongoing Mizoram elections.

Rajya Sabha MP and MNF Party candidate K Vanlalvena in Aizwal told ANI, "I will be the winner in these elections... Wherever I visit within my constituency, everybody loves me for my good work...The main agenda will be the development of my constituency and employment problems."

'Biggest Promise From Us Is Corruption-Free Govt': ZPM 

ZPM's candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the biggest promise his party has made before the Mizoram electorate is a corruption-free government, reported ANI.

"If the biggest of all the promises is fulfilled then the rest will fall in line. The biggest promise from our side is that of a corruption-free government," he said.

The ZPM candidate said that one of the poll promises made by his party is to strengthen the existing Lokayukta which presently exists "only for the namesake."

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. While the Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up candidates from all 40 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 23 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that "People of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life."

The fight for power in Mizoram has historically been between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress. However, this time around the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has emerged as a powerful challenger, making the election a three-cornered fight.

More than 8 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 1,276 polling stations in the state. The results will be declared on 3 December.

Apart from Mizoram, polling is being conducted for 20 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Published: 07 Nov 2023,08:20 AM IST

