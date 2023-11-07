Mizoram Election 2023: Over 78.04% Voter Turnout Recorded as Polling Ends

The ZPM candidate said that one of the poll promises made by his party is to strengthen the existing Lokayukta which presently exists "only for the namesake."

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. While the Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up candidates from all 40 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 23 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that "People of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life."