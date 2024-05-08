Manoj Jarange Interview: 'Marathas Will Ensure Those Against Us Lose Elections'

Many across the country wonder why the demand for getting reservation under the OBC category when 10% reservation for the community has already been declared.

Records from years ago show that the Maratha community categorises as OBC. These records date back to when we weren't even a proper country. The British or the Nizam didn't think that these will be used in the future for reservation. The records at the time were taken as they were. In the whole country, Marathas have been the original OBCs having records to prove so. Nobody has that. This is the first reason.

Secondly, we don't want the 10% reservation because Indra Sahni's judgment says that reservation will not stand legally if it exceeds 50%. Why are they giving us reservation if it won't stand legally? Thirdly, the CM has said it in the Assembly that the Maratha community is proven to be backward. According to law, we need to be categorised as OBC. So, why didn't you include us in the existing 27% (reservation for OBCs in Maharashtra)? We don't agree with what has been given. The Marathas never demanded for separate reservation. Basically, they wanted to cheat us. Hence, they have come up with this reservation.

The reservations given under Mandal Commission are farce. Still, we haven't opposed those. But if our records have been found with the government and they still don't give reservation, it can't be labelled as our tantrum.

I am openly saying that we aren't encroaching upon OBC reservation but the OBCs are encroaching upon ours, simply because our records have been found with the government and theirs haven't been. In rural areas, all OBCs want Marathas to be included under OBC reservation. There are only 5-6 of these politicians who are claiming so. But people in rural areas don't think so.