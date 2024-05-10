'Cheated Us With Reservation': Upset Marathas to Decide Maharashtra BJP's Fate?

"The government thought it could fool Marathas. They thought Marathas will keep quiet. But they will now see what we are capable of. They showed us big dreams when we reached Mumbai but this election we will show what dreams are. They will understand what Marathas are capable of," Lalita said.

Most voters in Antarwali Sarati echoed Lalita's sentiments of feeling 'cheated' by the government.

Mirabai Tarakh, former deputy sarpanch of Antarwali Sarati said the community, irrespective of the party, won't stand by any leader who didn't stand by them in their demand for reservation.

"We know who to vote for and we also know who not to vote for. We won't vote for anyone who harassed us, no matter what party they belong to. We will stand by those who help us. And we will get this reservation for us," Mirabai said.