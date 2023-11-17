Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE: Polling Ends, Over 70% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE 2023 Updates: Voting has concluded in the single-phase state Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 17 November.

A voter turnout of 71.16 percent was recorded till 5:00 PM, as per the Election Commission of India.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make a comeback, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return is still believed to be uncertain irrespective of the outcome of the polling on 3 December.

The Congress government, which was toppled in 2019 after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides, is predicted to have an upper hand, according to opinion polls so far.

The key players from the Congress include Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal, and Govind Singh. The key state leaders of the BJP include Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma, among others.