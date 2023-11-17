Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE: Polling Ends, Over 70% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 LIVE Updates
Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE 2023 Updates: Voting has concluded in the single-phase state Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 17 November.
A voter turnout of 71.16 percent was recorded till 5:00 PM, as per the Election Commission of India.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make a comeback, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return is still believed to be uncertain irrespective of the outcome of the polling on 3 December.
The Congress government, which was toppled in 2019 after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides, is predicted to have an upper hand, according to opinion polls so far.
The key players from the Congress include Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal, and Govind Singh. The key state leaders of the BJP include Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma, among others.
Clashes had been reported from Dimani Assembly seat in the state.
Incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am getting love from Laadli Behna, children, youth and the elderly in the state."
Congress' Kamal Nath remarked, "I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats."
Madhya Pradesh is home to 5.6 crore voters distributed across 230 Assembly constituencies – with 2.88 crore male and 2.72 crore female voters.
A total of 22.36 lakh youth were eligible to vote for the first time.
The key seats in the polls included Kamal Nath's Chhindwara, Chouhan's Budhni, Narottam Mishra's Datia, and Govind Singh's Datar, among others.
Across 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5.5 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots to decide the fate of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress' CM probable Kamal Nath.
For both the parties, all 230 seats are hot and tough, but a few constituencies stand out. What are these – and why the contest will be closely watched? The Quint breaks down six key seats:
Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara
Narendra Singh Tomar’s Dimani
Ajay Singh Rahul’s Churhat
Narottam Mishra’s Datia
Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Budhni
Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Indore 1
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in the eye of a storm, with an alleged video of his son purportedly asking for a deal of Rs 500 crore, went viral.
Though Tomar is an MP and a central minister, the BJP has fielded him from the Dimani constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district in the Assembly elections. This has also sparked rumours that the BJP high command may be considering Tomar as a possible replacement for incumbent CM Shivraj Chouhan in case it is voted back to power.
PM Modi and CM Chouhan are among the most electorally successful politicians from the BJP. While Modi has been the party's longest serving Prime Minister, Chouhan has been the longest serving chief minister from the BJP.
Both are OBCs from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background but they have contrasting political styles. While Modi has acquired a larger-than-life image, Chouhan has cultivated an image of being the humble and accessible Mamaji (maternal uncle).
It is difficult to characterise the exact equation between the two leaders. There has been no hostility between them. However, it is true that Shivraj Chouhan's fortunes have witnessed a decline since Modi became the PM.
In Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, a gust of celebrations marked the lives of most of the Adivasi or tribal farmers in November last year.
The Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA that had been passed in the parliament back in 1996 was finally being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. “We had been waiting for this for 26 years, so it felt great to know that it is finally a reality,” says Kamlesh Kharte, an Adivasi farmer in Bomnali village of Barwani district.
This combined with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government’s move of renaming railway stations and universities after tribal icons, inaugurating memorials in honor of tribal leaders who served as freedom fighters, and making it a point to hat-tip the state’s tribal culture at every opportunity, gave the Adivasi farmers much to celebrate. “It felt like our voice was now being heard and valued,” Kharte says.
In April 2022, Khargone witnessed communal riots when a Ram Navami procession was passing by the central mosque in the city, the Jama Masjid. The procession, which was taking place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, had reportedly been triggered after it was stopped by the police from entering Talab Chowk, a Muslim-dominated locality.
This eventually led to stone pelting, injuries, and shops and houses being burnt. In the aftermath of the violence, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government decided to “punish” the alleged rioters by bulldozing their homes.
Hindu locals in Khargone support CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'bulldozer justice' meted out after the 2022 riots.
Polling for all 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh commenced at 7am on Friday, 17 November. Voters can get their fingers inked until 6 pm on Friday.
However, poll booths will reportedly close at 3pm on Friday in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara Assembly constituencies of Balaghat district as well as some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts.
"I am confident that voters from every region of the state will vote enthusiastically to mark this great festival of democracy. My special greetings to all the youth of the state who are voting for the first time in this election," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi on Friday morning.
A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
BJP leader VD Sharma from Madhya Pradesh said, "I urge all the voters to cast their votes. I am confident that the MP will create history in this festival of democracy. There is pro-incumbency in the state because of the development and poor welfare works done by the government," reported PTI.
State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath while addressing the media said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats."
He continued, "BJP has the police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls, someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed."
Ahead of casting his vote, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "There is immense excitement among people everywhere. I am getting love from Laadli Behna, children, youth and the elderly in the state."
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress candidate from Chhindwara has cast his vote, reported PTI.
Violence has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency where a youth was allegedly shot upon by unknown assailants while he was enroute polling booth.
The injured youth has been rushed to the hospital.
BJP's senior leader and central cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from the Dimani seat.
Incumbent Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan casts his vote in Budhni.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Officer Anupam Rajan cast his vote along with his family.
"Voting is being held peacefully across the state. There is no report of any issue from anywhere. We are continuously tracking the situation. All the Collectors, Sector Officers are on the field," said Rajan, reports PTI.
BJP candidate from Datia, Narrotam Mishra cast his vote and alleged that Congress did nothing in the state for 35 years.
"The Congress candidates did nothing in 35 years. In any of the public meetings held by Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Priyanka Gandhi, none of them talked about development in Datia. Even the candidate of Congress didn't talk about development... All of our speakers talked about development... I would like to appeal to people to press the button of BJP," said Mishra.
Voter turnout has been recorded at 11.95% till 9:30 am, as per ECI.
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel casts his vote in Narsinghpur, the Assembly seat from where he is contesting the elections.
In Bhopal, the Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said, "Polling is going on... Wherever there were problems in EVM and VVPAT, immediately they were changed... According to the figures that I have until 9 am, 11.95% of the voting has been done in the state." as per ANI.
BJP general secretary and party candidate from Indore-1 constituency Kailash Vijayvargiya cast his vote today and claimed that they would retain power in the state by winning more than 150 of the 230 assembly seats.
Vijayvargiya offered prayers at his Nandanagar home before casting his vote at a “smart” polling booth set up in a government college.
In the Indore-1 constituency, Vijayvargiya is pitted against sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior.
State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath said, reported ANI: "BJP is making efforts through police, money and administration. All they are left with is this...Yesterday, they distributed liquor and money the entire day. People have sent me videos and showed it to me on video call what's going on...I'm saying this on record that Morena SP is working as a BJP worker."
A voter turnout of 27.62% has been recorded till 11 am as polling continues in the state, ECI reported.
"People are gradually becoming aware. Voting is our constitutional right, and exercising it is out duty as well," said former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as she cast her vote in Indore.
In Gwalior, after casting his vote, Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar said, "There is a wave of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the atmosphere is in favour of BJP and people are liking the schemes and development works of the Central Government and State Government. BJP will form the government with a clear majority. I have cast my vote and here also, the atmosphere is in favor of BJP."
Even though clashes have been reported in Morena but there has been no official confirmation yet.
"There has been no gunfight or shooting, the DSP and Tehsildar reached timely and there was just a small fight between two groups, now there is peace around the polling stations," Collector of Morena to The Quint.
Speaking about the clashes in Morena, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I spoke with the SP and Collector. An incident occurred there but the SP says that it is peaceful there now and voting is taking place smoothly," reports ANI.
Defying their old age as nonagenarians, a 95-year-old Vigyavati Dubey cast her vote along with her family in Bhopal. Similarly, 96-year-old Sukhrajawa Tiwari Rewa also cast her vote in Rewa.
In Morena, another incident of clashes have been reported from Dimani seat. Young voters who were returning from casting their vote were lathi-charged, the stone-pelting also left two people injured. Reportedly, the injured youth was stopped from casting their vote. The police reached the location after they were informed.
Heavy security has been deployed outside polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency in Mirghan.
BJP candidate Narottam Mishra on Friday also said that pressing the Lotus button (symbol of the saffronn party) will ‘bring happiness to India’, however, ‘celebrations in Pakistan’ will ensue if any political party other than BJP wins the ongoing state assembly election. He gave the remarks after casting his vote in Datia assembly constituency.
"It is an inciting statement. Strict action should be taken against him (Narottam Mishra). He should be served notice immediately. This person has no right to contest the election," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's 'celebrations in Pakistan' remark.
As per the latest update by the ECI, a voter turnout of at 45.40% till 1 pm today.
"They know to talk only in such kind of a language. They try to polarise by such statements, however, their plan will not work this time," said Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in responding to Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's 'celebrations in Pakistan' remark.
As for the ratio of women and men among the voters, there are 45.11% women and 45.70% men as recorded till 1 pm today.
A voter turnout of 60.45% has been recorded so far till 3 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.
The highest turnout has been recorded in Shajapur district at 70.27% while the lowest is Alirajpur at 50.66% till 3 pm today.
The state's Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Ranjan said, "The incident in Morena took place late at night yesterday in which one person died...After the post-mortem, an FIR will be registered. It is not related to elections. It is a pre-poll day incident...A small fight happened in Indore in front of Juni Police station, in which a case has been registered...There was no effect of the polls," reports ANI.
A voter turnout of 71.16%% has been recorded so far till 5 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.
Voting has concluded in the single-phase state Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 17 November.