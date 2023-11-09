Elections 2023: How MP, Rajasthan, & Other Poll-Bound States Fare on Free Speech

The Quint is bringing out exclusive ground reports from across five states through the elections and we need your support in telling stories that matter. Follow and support our coverage here.

“Overall, there has been a steady deterioration of freedom of expression in India," noted a recent report by Free Speech Collective that recorded at least 190 instances of violation of free speech in the five poll-bound states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram – in the last five years.