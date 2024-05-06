Shivraj, Digvijaya Return to Their Turfs After Decades, Scindia Eyes Lost Glory

Although Shubham earns a meagre amount of Rs 14,000 per month, with his wife and a child dependent on him, he says that he will vote for Chouhan because the latter's policies for women have helped his household.

Geographically, the Vidisha constituency covers parts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas districts and comprises eight Assembly seats, which include Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar and Khategaon. Of these, except Silwani, all others are currently held by the BJP.

Considered relatively rural, there are around 19.1 lakh voters in this Lok Sabha seat.

Sandeep Sharma, a local journalist from Vidisha, tells The Quint that the Congress' campaign on the ground hasn't been very effective. He claims that if the voting percentage increased, Chouhan might garner a bulky lead against his counterpart, Sharma or 'Dada', in the elections.

“The Congress’ candidate selection in Vidisha has been very absent-minded. It's like you're forcing a retired boxer to fight against someone who is on a winning streak, and at the peak of his career. In the 'Mama vs Dada' battle, Mama has a clear edge, with the 'Modi factor' giving him even more of an edge,” Sandeep adds.

While the 'Mama vs Dada' strategy of the Congress may not seem to be working out in Vidisha, around 150 km away in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency, the return of the Congress' Digvijaya Singh after three decades has spiced up the poll contest.