Lok Sabha Results: Lakhimpur Kheri Rejects BJP's Ajay Mishra Teni, SP Set to Win

It looks like in the hotly-contested seat of Lakhimpur Kheri, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)'s Ajay Mishra Teni is failing to secure the third consecutive term. The results on the Election Commission of India's website shows that Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma has established a huge margin of over 33,000 votes against Teni.

On the third position is Anshay Kalra of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Teni, 63, is at present Union Minister of State for Home in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.