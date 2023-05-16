Not So 'Silent' Anymore: Decoding Women Voters' Role in Congress' Karnataka Win

First, let's take a look at the numbers. As per the Election Commission, 1.96 crore men and 1.91 crore women cast their votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections on 10 May. Their turnout was 73.68 per cent and 72.70 per cent, respectively.

While women's overall turnout was lower than that of men, the number of women voters has gone up from 2.49 crore in 2018 to 2.59 crore in 2023 (the number of male voters went up from 2.55 crore to 2.62 crore in the same period). Moreover, 112 out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly have more female voters now. In 2018, there were only 67 such seats, as per Outlook.

Now that we've established that women voters' participation in Karnataka has been higher than before, let's look at why experts think they may have influenced the Congress' vote share.