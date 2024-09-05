J&K Poll: For Kashmir's Youth, It's a Vote Against Unemployment & 'Intimidation'

(Real coverage starts from the ground and our reporters will continue to bring you voices and stories that matter, all through the elections. BECOME A MEMBER, question everything with us)

For the past few days, Nasir Lone, a 26-year-old student from North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has been closely following the news about the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections on social media.

He is pleased that elections are finally being held in Jammu and Kashmir but he also remains apprehensive.

“The Centre has recently introduced amendments that grant more powers to the Lieutenant Governor, which means that even if regional parties secure a majority of seats in the assembly, they will still lack authority and remain powerless,” he told The Quint.

Ahead of the assembly elections in J&K, the Central government has issued clear guidelines regarding the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir. These directives cover various areas including postings, police affairs, transfers of officers from all-India services, and decisions related to granting or denying sanction for prosecution.