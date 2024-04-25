Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Check Interactive Comparison of Lok Sabha Manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, TMC

Check Interactive Comparison of Lok Sabha Manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, TMC

Compare the manifestos of political parties and find which political party has got a better deal to earn your vote.
naman shah, Kamran Akhter, Achintya De, Suruchi Kumari & Ishika Gupta
Elections
Published:

'Modi Ki Guarantee' or Congress' 'Nyay', compare the manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, and TMC.

|

Designed by Kamran Akhter / The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Modi Ki Guarantee' or Congress' 'Nyay', compare the manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, and TMC.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

We went through the manifestos of four major political parties and curated their key announcements in 10 different categories.

Click here to check our interactive page to compare the manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, and TMC.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT