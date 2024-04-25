Check Interactive Comparison of Lok Sabha Manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, TMC

'Modi Ki Guarantee' or Congress' 'Nyay', compare the manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, and TMC.
Designed by Kamran Akhter / The Quint
We went through the manifestos of four major political parties and curated their key announcements in 10 different categories.
Click here to check our interactive page to compare the manifestos of BJP, Congress, DMK, and TMC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)