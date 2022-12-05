Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls: India Today-Axis My India Gives Congress the Edge

Exit polls have predicted a photo-finish in Himachal Pradesh between the BJP and the Congress.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has given a slight edge to the Congress, though it has still hedged its bets on whether the party will win a clear majority or not.

In terms of vote share, the Exit Poll predicts 44 percent for the Congress, 42 percent for the BJP, 2 percent for AAP and 12 percent for others.

In terms of seats, the Exit Poll predicts 30 to 40 seats for the Congress, 24 to 34 seats for the BJP, 4 to 8 seats for others and zero for AAP.