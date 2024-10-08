Haryana and J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress and BJP Locked in Neck and Neck Fight in Haryana, BJP Trails in J&K

advertisement
Counting of votes began for the 90 Assembly seats each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. While the Congress was leading in both states in very early trends, according to the current numbers, BJP is now leading in 48 seats in Haryana with the Congress trailing close behind.
In J&K, Congress is leading in 49 seats and BJP is trailing with a lead in 23 seats.
While the BJP was looking to skirt off anti-incumbency and win a consecutive third term, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed their first Assembly elections after a decade, and after the abrogation of Article 370 which withdrew J&K's special status and statehood.
Key leads and trails as of 9:50 am:
Olympian wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phohgat is leading in Haryana's Julana.
JJP's Dushyant Chautala is leading in Haryana's Uchana Kalan.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is leading in Haryana's Ladwa.
JKNC's Omar Abdullah is leading in both Budgam and Ganderbal in J&K.
PDP's Iltija Mufti is trailing in Srigufwara-Brijbehara in J&K.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Haryana.
People's Conference leader Sajad Lone leads in J&K's Handwara and trails in Kupwara.
Counting of votes underway at a centre for Haryana Assembly polls, in Jind.
Poll staff arrives at a vote counting centre for J&K Assembly polls, in Jammu.
According to early trends, PDP's Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is trailing in Srigufwara-Brijbehara, the seat known to be the Mufti family's stronghold.
Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone is leading in Handwara according to the latest trends. He is, however, also contesting from a second assembly seat in Kupwara where he is trailing.
"It is too early to say anything, let's wait for the evening," Lone told news agency PTI earlier in the day.
According to early trends, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading in the Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district.
Speaking to the press, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he is confident that the Congress is going to form the government with a majority in both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.
"We are confident that we will get to eat laddus and jalebis all day today, we are going to send jalebis to Prime Minister Modi as well," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district, according to the latest trends.
Congress has now comfortably crossed the halfway mark and is now leading in 58 seats in Haryana, while BJP is trailing behind in 20 seats, according to latest trends.
Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat is currently leading in the Julana seat in Haryana, shows early trends.
Phogat is up against strong competition from the BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot.
Congress leader Jagdish Sharma and other party workers distribute sweets outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi as early trends show the party leading in both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.
Early trends from the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections show the Congress is leading in 32 seats, and the BJP is currently leading in 19 seats.
Early trends indicate that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading in the Ganderbal Assembly constituency. He is also running for the Budgam seat where counting is currently underway.
As counting of ballots begins for the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections early trends show both the BJP and the Congress are leading in 13 seats, while PDP is leading in 1 seat.
As the vote counting progresses for the Haryana Assembly elections, early results indicate that the BJP is leading in 10 seats, while Congress has a lead in 10.
Counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir has begun.
Police forces have been deployed at Arjun stadium, the Kalka Assembly constituency and Panchkula Assembly constituency, and we have made all necessary preparations, according to DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik.
Additionally, she says, police forces are stationed throughout the city, ready to tackle any situation.
Votes will be counted shortly for the assembly elections in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term; as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, which voted in an assembly election for the first time in a decade.
The exit polls for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance may have a lead. However, the polls have predicted that they may fall just a little short of majority with the BJP performing well in the Jammu region.
These elections are crucial because they are taking place after a gap of 10 years and they are also the first election in J&K after it was bifurcated and made into a Union Territory.
According to the India Today-CVoter Exit Poll, the NC-Congress alliance could win 40-48 seats while the BJP could win 27-32 seats in the 95 member Assembly. Five out of these seats are nominated by the Lieutenant Governor. To win a majority, a party or alliance would need the support of 48 MLAs.
The Congress is set to form a government in Haryana with a comfortable majority, while the BJP’s hope to form a hattrick government in the state seems distant, according to various exit polls released on Saturday, 5 October.
Elections to the Haryana Assembly—comprising of a total of 90 seats—concluded at 6 pm on Saturday. A voter turnout of 61 percent was recorded till 5pm, as per the Election Commission of India.
According to the India Today-CVoter survey, which sampled over 13,800 respondents, the Congress is expected to win 50-58 seats, safely crossing the majority mark of 45 seats and forming the government in Haryana. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to win in 20-28 seats as other smaller parties garner 10-16 seats, the survey projected.
