Haryana and J&K Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress and BJP Locked in Neck and Neck Fight in Haryana, BJP Trails in J&K

Counting of votes began for the 90 Assembly seats each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. While the Congress was leading in both states in very early trends, according to the current numbers, BJP is now leading in 48 seats in Haryana with the Congress trailing close behind.

In J&K, Congress is leading in 49 seats and BJP is trailing with a lead in 23 seats.

While the BJP was looking to skirt off anti-incumbency and win a consecutive third term, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed their first Assembly elections after a decade, and after the abrogation of Article 370 which withdrew J&K's special status and statehood.