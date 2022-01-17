Goa Polls: Every Vote to Cong Is Delivered to BJP, Kejriwal Jibes Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday, 17 January, said that the real contest in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections would be between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to his comments, AAP national convener Kejriwal asked the Congress leader to stop crying over split votes and added that "every vote to Congress will be safely delivered to the BJP".

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said that Arvind Kejriwal has “confirmed” that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will divide the non-BJP vote in Goa.

He tweeted, “My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP.”