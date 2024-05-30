Elections 2024: As Sandeshkhali Votes, A ‘New Shahjahan’ & An Eerie Silence

The last time Sneha Mondol* had faced cameras, she was narrating the story of how she was held by her hand and dragged down the road in front of her house by three men belonging to the Trinamool Congress.

Now, the cameras have come back but she refuses to say anything. Sneha is one of the two women from Sandeshkhali, a small island in the Sunderbans, who have retracted rape complaints filed with the police, accusing TMC leaders of perpetrating the crime.

Speaking to The Quint in March, Sneha had narrated the incident of molestation. Now, she says that she had told the National Commission of Women (NCW) and its head, Rekha Sharma, about her father-in-law’s land that had been taken away by Shahjahan and his men and money owed to her brother for work he’d done wasn't paid.