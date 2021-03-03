TMC Meets EC Over PM Modi’s Photo on Vaccine Certificates 

The Election Commission of India met with a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday, 3 March. over the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on advertisements of Centre’s schemes and COVID vaccination certificates, ahead of the upcoming polls.

The TMC leaders alleged that this move of using PM Modi’s photographs by the Union Health Ministry violated the elections’ model code of conduct. They termed it as "blatant misuse of official machinery", and called for intervention to remove hoardings with the PM’s face, reported PTI.