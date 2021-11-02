Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Loses Hangal To Congress, Massive Setback To CM Bommai

BJP’s loss in the home district of CM Bommai is an indicator of the outcome of the 2023 Assembly elections.
In a huge setback to the BJP in Karnataka, Congress snatched the Hangal Assembly constituency from the ruling party with a margin of over 7,000 votes.
Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won with a whopping 87,300 votes in Hangal constituency, which is in Haveri, the home district of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar, a former MLA from Haveri, secured 79,874 votes.
The BJP chose to field Sajjanar instead of giving a ticket to a family member of late MLA C.M. Udasi — a six-time legislator whose demise demanded the bypoll in Hangal.
A move that had left the Udasi family disappointed.
The Hangal seat was personal to Basavaraj Bommai as these by-polls were his first test of assembly poll leadership since he took over as the Chief Minister in July. The new CM has been at the helm of affairs for the last few months, after the party removed BS Yediyruappa and was facing his very first electoral test.
The embarrassing loss to the BJP comes days after CM Bommai, on October 17, made an emotional appeal in Hanagal.
“We (BJP) are rooted here. Shivaraj Sajjanar (BJP candidate) was born here and will die here, Shivakumar Udasi (BJP MP) was born and will die here. I too will die here and I will be buried here,” he said.
Bommai was targeting the Congress as “outsiders” while making the appeal.
The CM says that he has taken the election setback very seriously, and “will take the necessary corrective action."
The ‘good work’ of Congress candidate Srinivas Mane during the last three years and during the COVID pandemic have been the primary reasons for his victory.
"Congress winning Hangal was never a fluke and also shows that if you work well you can gain ground in any constituency. Srinivas Mane had lost the previous elections by a very slender margin and he was made an MLC by the party, he also made sure that he was seen and worked a lot, this was an advantage for the Congress and also BJP should have given a ticket to somebody from Udasi's family which they didn't and this didn't go down well with the voters who chose congress," former journalist Prajwal Prasadh told The Quint.
CM Bommai said that he party was not able to win the support of the people who had voted in favour of late C.M. Udasi.
Speaking to The Quint, Professor Chambi Puranik, a political analyst said, “It is a lesson for BJP not to take voters for granted, despite the top government leaders led by CM, managed the campaign, with all their might & strategies, they have lost the seat held by popular leader late Sri CM Udasi!?”
He also said that it is an opportunity for Congress to gain sympathy in this constituency which it conceded to the BJP with a narrow margin.
“It is the people who have shown that they are not satisfied by the slow pace of work in this constituency,” Puranik said.
People in Hangal proved that they are looking for a change as they exuded confidence about the Congress returning to power after the 2023 Assembly elections.
“People are fed up with the bad administration of the BJP government in the State,” former CM Siddaramaiaah said.
“Despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and more than a dozen Ministers camping in Hangal for over a week, the Congress emerged victorious,” he told the media.
The Congress says that the popularity graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is declining and “an anti-incumbency factor seems to have started working against the BJP government”.
Talking about the Sindgi constituency, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the Congress improved its vote share despite losing to the ruling BJP.
“Despite our loss, we are satisfied with the improvement in vote share,” he said.
BJP and Congress won one seat each in the Karnataka by-polls. The ruling BJP won Sindgi with a margin of 31,185 votes, while Congress won Hangal with a margin of 7,373 votes.
