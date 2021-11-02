Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Loses Hangal To Congress, Massive Setback To CM Bommai

In a huge setback to the BJP in Karnataka, Congress snatched the Hangal Assembly constituency from the ruling party with a margin of over 7,000 votes.

Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won with a whopping 87,300 votes in Hangal constituency, which is in Haveri, the home district of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar, a former MLA from Haveri, secured 79,874 votes.

The BJP chose to field Sajjanar instead of giving a ticket to a family member of late MLA C.M. Udasi — a six-time legislator whose demise demanded the bypoll in Hangal.

A move that had left the Udasi family disappointed.

BJP’s loss in the home district of CM Bommai is also an indicator of the outcome of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Hangal seat was personal to Basavaraj Bommai as these by-polls were his first test of assembly poll leadership since he took over as the Chief Minister in July. The new CM has been at the helm of affairs for the last few months, after the party removed BS Yediyruappa and was facing his very first electoral test.