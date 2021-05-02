Congratulations Pour in as TMC Leads in WB and DMK in TN

After almost two months of the electoral process, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one Union Territory on Sunday, 2 May.

With 292 seats up for grabs in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) crossed the 200-seat mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections, with leads in 218 seats over the BJP's 71, trends showed. The alliance that wins 148 out of 292 seats will clinch power in the state.