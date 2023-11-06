Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: 10 Key Seats To Watch Out for in Phase 1

Amid fresh allegations against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev app scam, the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey in Bastar, and a raging debate on caste politics in the state, Chhattisgarh goes to polls in 20 constituencies on 7 November in the first phase of Assembly elections 2023.

This phase will witness an intense political battle between the Congress and the BJP in the 12 seats of Bastar division – 11 reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 1 general seat. The Congress swept 11 out of 12 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections and won the 12th seat in the subsequent by-elections.

Eyes are also set on seats like Rajnandgaon, which would decide the fate of former chief minister Raman Singh, and Kawardha, which would show whether communal politics has penetrated the Chhattisgarh electorate.

The Quint breaks down the key constituencies and candidates in the first phase of polling in the state.