Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath as Chief Minister Today

A week after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results gave an overwhelming majority to the Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Wednesday, 12 June.

The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 11:27 am at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada.