C-Voter: BJP May Retain UP; AAP, Congress Neck and Neck in Punjab

The C-Voter poll on Friday, 12 November, released its projections for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. These states are:

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Punjab

  • Uttarakhand

  • Manipur

  • Goa

As per the projections, BJP will manage to retain its place in Uttar Pradesh, despite losing seats; and in Punjab – where BJP+ (and allies) is expected to win zero seats – both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress (INC) come neck and neck but without either hitting the majority mark.

UTTAR PRADESH

The C-Voter results for Uttar Pradesh (UP) indicate that BJP+ will manage to retain its place in the state, despite seeing 108 seats less than 2017.

  • BJP+ is projected to accrue 217 seats, SP+ 156 seats, BSP 18 seats and INC 8

  • BJP+ is also projected to garner 40.7 percent votes, SP+ 31.1percent, BSP 15.1percent, and INC 8.9 percent

  • The projected range of seats for BJP+ is 213-221 and for SP+ is 152-160

PUNJAB

In Punjab, both AAP and INC’s individual wins remain uncertain, falling short of the majority mark in C-Voter projection. BJP, however, is projected to win zero seats in the state.

  • INC is projected to accrue 46 seats, SAD 20 seats, AAP 51, and BJP 0 seats

  • INC is projected to garner 34.9 percent votes, SAD 20.6 percent, AAP 36.5 percent, and BJP 2.2 percent votes

  • The projected range of seats for INC is 42-50 and for AAP 47-53

UTTARAKHAND

The C-Voter results for Uttarakhand indicate that BJP might just about win in Uttarakhand, with INC coming close but falling short of the majority mark.

  • BJP is projected to accrue 38 seats, INC 32, and AAP and others 0

  • BJP is also projected to garner 41.4 percent votes, INC 36.3 percent, and AAP 11.8 percent

  • The projected range of seats for BJP is 36-40 and INC is 30-34

MANIPUR

In Manipur, both BJP and INC’s individual wins remain uncertain, falling short of the majority mark in C-Voter projection.

  • BJP is projected to accrue 27 seats, INC 22 and NPF 6

  • BJP is projected to garner 38.7 percent votes, INC 33.1 percent, and NFP 8.8 percent

  • The projected range of seats for BJP is 25-29 and for INC is 20-24

GOA

The C-Voter results for Goa indicate that BJP might just about manage to scrape a win in Goa, hitting exactly the majority mark.

  • BJP is projected to accrue 21 seats, AAP 5 and INC 4

  • BJP is also projected to garner 35.7 percent votes, AAP 23.6 percent, and INC 18.6 percent

  • The projected range of seats for BJP is 19-23 and for AAP 3-7

