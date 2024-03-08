Malappuram: BJP Fields a Muslim Candidate, But Can it Succeed in IUML Bastion?

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections last week, the candidate for one seat – Kerala's Malappuram constituency – stood out. After all, 71-year-old Dr Abdul Salam is the party's sole Muslim candidate on the list.

An academic-turned-politician, Salam joined the BJP in 2019 "despite never having an iota of interest in politics, because he was mesmerised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told The Quint.

Since July 2022, the BJP has not had a single Muslim MP in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.