Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath Calls UP an '80 vs 20 Fight', Draws Criticism

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for a high-stakes Assembly election, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stirred controversy with his remark on the election being an "80 vs 20" battle.

Speaking at an event organised by a news channel, the chief minister said that this election is a contest between the 80 percent and 20 percent population of Uttar Pradesh.

"There should be no misunderstanding here. This election will be an 80 vs 20 battle and 80 percent people will move ahead with positive energy and support the BJP and 20 percent have always opposed us and will continue to do so but BJP will definitely retain power," he said.