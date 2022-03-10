Live Infographic: Channi Trails, Mann Leads - How Punjab's Big Netas Are Faring

Incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab, Chiranjit Singh Channi of Congress, fought the 2022 Punjab elections from two Assembly seats – Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.

Channi is a 3-time MLA, winning the Assembly elections in 2007, 2012, and 2017. In 2017, he won the Chamkaur Sahib seat by over 12,000 votes.