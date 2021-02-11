What is Koo App? How to Download it?

Koo App: Amidst the struggle going on between the Government of India and American microblogging site Twitter regarding blocking of multiple accounts, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) replied to Twitter on the homegrown Koo App.
This reply was made to Twitter’s request to sought a meeting with the government regarding the blocking of certain accounts as ordered by MeitY.
Koo App is an Indian micro-blogging platform. The Koo app was launched in 2020, around 10 months ago. It was developed and is owned by Aprameya Radhakrishna, and won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge organised by the government. As per a release by AIR, “It empowers people to express their thoughts in Indian languages with a strong-knit local Indian community.”
Koo is currently being promoted by several Union ministers in the country. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, NITI Aayog, Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal have all joined the Koo app.
Koo happens to be a free-to-use microblogging platform, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store. It already enjoys more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
