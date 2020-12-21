Kisan Ekta Morcha Was Marked Spam for Increased Activity: Facebook

At 7:18 pm on Sunday, KEM’s Twitter handle published a screenshot of the Facebook page with the notification that the “page has been unpublished.”

“This is because Kisan Ekta Morcha goes against the Community Standards on spam,” the screenshot mentioned.

The Quint had reached out to Facebook with three specific queries:

Why the page was unpublished

Why was it found to be spam

Which specific Community Standard regarding spam the page had violated

In a detailed response, a Facebook spokesperson stated "As per our review, our automated systems found an increased activity on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/kisanektamorcha and flagged it as spam, which violates our Community Standards. We restored the page in less than 3 hours when we became aware of the context.”

“The review showed that only the Facebook page was affected by the automated systems while the Instagram account remained unaffected,” the statement added.

According to Facebook, the vast majority of its work fighting spam is done automatically “using recognizable patterns of problematic behaviour.”