Facebook Blocked Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Page, Says Farmers’ Group

The Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha that was being used by the farmers who are protesting against the contentious farm laws, was blocked on Sunday, 20 December, as alleged by the protesters.
The organisation took to Twitter and shared a screenshot which showed a warning: “Your page has been unpublished.”
“This is because Kisan Ekta Morcha goes against the Community Standards on spam,” the screenshot mentioned.
A NDTV report mentioned that the protesters alleged that the action after a live done by Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav. In the live broadcast, Yadav had said that the protesting farmers will start a day-long hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites, PTI reported.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for weeks together, demanding the Narendra Modi-led government to repeal the laws.
