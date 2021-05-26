Centre Asks Social Media To Respond ‘ASAP’ With Compliance Status

MeitY in its note asked the Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI) to, “please confirm and share your response ASAP and preferably today itself”.

The Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code says, "significant social media intermediaries" or sites that host third party information, messages, and posts stand to lose protection from lawsuits and prosecution if they fail to comply with the rules, which means that social media companies will no longer have legal immunity from objectionable content posted by users and will be treated as any other publishing platform and can face action.