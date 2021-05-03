Just Hours of Oxygen Left: Two Bengaluru Hospitals Sound SOS 

This came on a day 24 COVID-19 patients died due to an interruption in oxygen supply at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. The Director of CIMS earlier told TNM that because of a shortage of oxygen between midnight and 2 am, patients needing high-flow oxygen died. Out of the 24 who died, 18 had been suffering from comorbidities and had long-standing problems. The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the incident and has sought a report in three days.

The first alarm bells were rung two weeks ago by Bangalore Institute of Gastroenterology (BIG) in Jayanagar. Doctors at the hospital decided to transfer out three of the eight COVID-19 patients in the ICU of the hospital, owing to shortage of oxygen.

(This copy was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)