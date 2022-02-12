Pandemic's 'Acute Phase' May End This Year if Vaccination Target Is Met: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remarked on Friday, 11 February, that the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic could end this year, if approximately 70 percent of the world gets fully vaccinated.

"Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 percent vaccination [target is achieved] by mid this year around June, July," Ghebreyesus told reporters in South Africa.

"If that is to be done, the acute phase can really end, and that is what we are expecting. It’s in our hands. It’s not a matter of chance. It’s a matter of choice," he added.