India Reports 2.59 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, Death Toll at 2.91 Lakh

India on Friday, 21 May, reported 2,59,591 new coronavirus cases, 3,57,295 discharges, and 4,209 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,60,31,991, while the death toll is at 2,91,331.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged the states to make mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Meanwhile, the average daily testing capacity for COVID-19 will be augmented to 45 lakh by June end, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said at the Health Ministry briefing on Thursday, 20 May.

"More of Rapid Antigen Tests should be done because you can get results rapidly and then isolate the patient quickly... Our target is to do 25 lakh tests (daily) by the end of this month and 45 lakh tests by the end of June," he was quoted as saying.